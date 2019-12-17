NASA releases stunning image of Horsehead Nebula

NASA released a stunning image of the Horsehead Nebula on Tuesday.

The distant nebula -- named for its shape -- is embedded in the Orion cloud complex.

"Sculpted by stellar winds and radiation, a magnificent interstellar dust cloud by chance has assumed this recognizable shape," the space agency said in a statement.

The featured beautiful color image combines narrowband and broadband images recorded using different telescopes.

"About five light-years 'tall,' the dark cloud is cataloged as Barnard 33 and is visible only because its obscuring dust is silhouetted against the glowing red emission nebula IC 434," NASA explained.

