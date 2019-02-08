NASA photo pinpoints location of Chinese spacecraft on far side of moon

NASA has released an image that pinpoints the location of Chang’e 4, the Chinese spacecraft which made the unprecedented achievement earlier this year of landing on the “dark side” of the moon.

Nearly four weeks after Chang’e 4 landed on the Moon’s Von Karman crater, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter snapped a photo more than 200 miles from the landing site. The crater runs 12,800 feet across and is 1,970 feet deep, according to NASA.

The photo, released Wednesday by NASA, captures the crater and the vast floor that surrounds it. To the west of the crater is a wall rising nearly 10,000 feet above the floor, according to NASA.

CHINESE ROVER LEAVES TRACKS ON FAR SIDE OF THE MOON

The small rover which detached from Chang’e 4 is hardly detectable in the grainy image because of the overwhelming distance captured in the frame.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the bottom right of the photo are two arrows pointing to a few pixels of what is apparently the rover. Another photo, blown up to better see the area surrounding the rover, reveals another crater that measures 1,440 feet across, NASA said.