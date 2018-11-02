NASA is teaming up with a California shoe company to commemorate its 60th anniversary

That's one small step for man, one giant leap for — fashion?

NASA is teaming up with California shoe company Vans to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the space agency. The collaboration will see Vans make the "Vans Space Voyager Collection."

"The collection includes two Old Skool models in white and orange, two SK8-Hi 46 models in white and black, as well as a jacket and a backpack," Coutie writes on its website. "The shoes have a large NASA print on the side, a detachable U.S. flag on the back and other small details such as 'Mission Shuttle' labeled tongue tabs."



NASA may be doing more than just collaborating on cool sneakers to commemorate its anniversary, according to Reddit.

The thread shows product images of an orange duffel bag and a white laptop-compatible backpack, both made by Vans.

The shoes are on sale now, Coutie added. News of the collaboration was first reported by Space.com.

NASA was founded July 29, 1958, by President Dwight Eisenhower, due in large part because of the launch of Russian-made Sputnik 1, the first artificial satellite launched into space.

"That launch ushered in new political, military, technological and scientific developments. While the Sputnik launch was a single event, it marked the start of the space age and the U.S.-U.S.S.R. space race," NASA wrote on its website.

