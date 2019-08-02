Mysterious 4,000-year-old grave reveals boy and girl buried face to face

A mysterious 4,000-year-old grave has been unearthed in Kazakhstan and inside are a young male and female buried in an odd manner — they're facing each other.

According to a translated Kazakh-language statement, archaeologists said the boy and girl were buried with jewelry, knives, beads and bronze bracelets. The burial is related to the Bronze Age, which started approximately 3,000 B.C. and ended 1,200 B.C.

In the statement, archaeologist Igor Kukushkin said the area had "very large tribes" and that it was "the era of heroes." Kukushkin also intimated that the pair lived at a time when fighting and conflict were prevalent throughout the region.

IRON AGE CELTIC WOMAN BURIED IN 'TREE COFFIN'

It's currently unclear what the relationship was between the male and female. There is no age range given for the pair, only that they were young and the cemetery they were buried in belonged to the wealthy.

Archeological excavations have been carried out in the region for nearly three years, starting in 2016.

Earlier this week, an Iron Age Celtic woman was found buried inside a tree coffin in Switzerland. The woman, who was approximately 40 years old when she was buried, was also adorned with precious jewelry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP