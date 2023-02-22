Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Astronomy
Published

Moon and Venus to make spectacularly close approach in evening sky

The moon and Venus will also reach conjunction

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
The moon is the ‘proving ground’ for an eventual mission to Mars: Jim Bridenstine Video

The moon is the ‘proving ground’ for an eventual mission to Mars: Jim Bridenstine

Former NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine provides the latest on NASA’s Artemis 1 mission following its successful launch on ‘Fox News Live.’ 

The moon and Venus are expected to make a close approach on Wednesday. 

Weather permitting, the appulse will be visible from New York between 7:52 a.m. EST and 7:59 p.m. EST, according to In-the-Sky.org.

An appulse – an angular coincidence – is similar to a conjunction. 

An appulse refers generally to when two celestial objects appear close together, according to NASA.

KANSAS NIGHT SKY LIT UP BY 'SMALL SWARM OF METEORS'

An airplane, center, is seen between the moon and Venus in Santiago, Chile, on Dec. 6, 2021. 

An airplane, center, is seen between the moon and Venus in Santiago, Chile, on Dec. 6, 2021.  (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images)

Appulses involving the moon typically occur several times a year.

Simultaneously, the moon and Venus will reach conjunction, according to Space.com.

A trio of bright lights, Venus, a crescent moon and Jupiter align as they rise in the pre-dawn sky over New York City on Jan. 31, 2019, as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey. 

A trio of bright lights, Venus, a crescent moon and Jupiter align as they rise in the pre-dawn sky over New York City on Jan. 31, 2019, as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey.  (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

NASA CONFIRMS HALF-TON METEOR CRASHED IN SOUTH TEXAS

A conjunction is a celestial event in which two planets, a planet and the moon or a planet and a star appear close together in Earth's night sky. 

The crescent of the waxing moon can be seen together with Venus in the evening sky above a pine forest east of Berlin. 

The crescent of the waxing moon can be seen together with Venus in the evening sky above a pine forest east of Berlin.  (Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Conjunctions have no profound astronomical significance, but they are nice to view.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 