Moon and Venus to make spectacularly close approach in evening sky

The moon and Venus are expected to make a close approach on Wednesday.

Weather permitting, the appulse will be visible from New York between 7:52 a.m. EST and 7:59 p.m. EST, according to In-the-Sky.org.

An appulse – an angular coincidence – is similar to a conjunction.

An appulse refers generally to when two celestial objects appear close together, according to NASA.

Appulses involving the moon typically occur several times a year.

Simultaneously, the moon and Venus will reach conjunction, according to Space.com.

A conjunction is a celestial event in which two planets, a planet and the moon or a planet and a star appear close together in Earth's night sky.

Conjunctions have no profound astronomical significance, but they are nice to view.