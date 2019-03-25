'Monster' alligator interrupts golfers on Georgia green, video shows

Some Georgia golfers were stopped in their tracks when a massive alligator crossed their path in Savannah over the weekend, a video showed.

Ed Vance was just getting to the 17th hole at The Club at Savannah Harbor on Sunday evening when the approximately 9-foot reptile plodded across the green. Vance immediately pulled out his phone and took a video of the gator.

Vance later posted the two-and-a-half-minute video on Facebook with the caption: “This just happened on 17.”

“That is nuts,” Vance can be heard saying in the video. “Listen to his feet on the green.”

HUGE ALLIGATOR IN FLORIDA SPOTTED SWIMMING BEHIND WOMAN’S HOME

Later, Vance said he wouldn’t forget the sound of the reptile’s steps.

“The video doesn’t pick it up, but the ‘thud, thud, thud’ sound was what you would think a dinosaur sounds like. It was surreal,” he told local outlet The Island Packet.

The video followed the gator plodding towards the water as the golfers reacted.

“Y’all wanna play through,” one golfer laughed in the video.

Just past the 17th hole, the alligator decided to plop down right beside the flag, around the same time that another golfer realized he had left his putter by the water.

The man could be seen walking over to the club and picking it up before jogging away from the creature.

“Dude, that is a monster. Look at the size of this thing,” someone else could be heard saying in the video.

ALLIGATORS HAVE MORE IN COMMON WITH DINOSAURS THAN YOU THINK

After a couple of seconds, the alligator could be seen moving its tail to one side just before it picked itself back up and continued towards the water.

“I’ve never seen that on a golf course,” one golfer shouted out in the video.

“Look at that monster,” another person said.

Then the gator dipped into the water and was gone.

“It did not appear to notice or care about us at all,” Vance told The Island Packet later. “It just wanted to get back to the pond.”