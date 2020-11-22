Pompeii ruins unearth 'master and slave' remains

The grisly remains of a master and his slave in their final death throes have been discovered amid the ruins of the ancient Roman city of Pompeii.

The skeletal remains of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave attempting to escape death were found during excavations in the Civita Giuliana area.

Parts of the skulls and bones of the two men were found near a cryptoporticus, or covered gallery, of an ancient villa. Casts of the skeletons have been made, according to the Archaeological Park of Pompeii.

Pompeii officials said the men apparently escaped the initial fall of ash from Mount Vesuvius, then succumbed to a powerful volcanic blast that took place the next morning. The later blast “apparently invaded the area from many points, surrounding and burying the victims in ash,” Pompeii officials said in a statement.

The remains of the two victims, lying next to each other on their backs, were found in a layer of gray ash at least 6.5 feet deep, they said.

The ancient city was devastated following the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D. Pompeii was quickly buried by volcanic ash, killing about 2,000 of the city’s residents, according to History.com.

In 2018, an excavation at the site unearthed the skeleton of a man who was crushed by a large block of stone while attempting to flee the Mount Vesuvius eruption.

Archaeologists also unearthed the final resting place of an ancient racehorse among the ruins of Pompeii.

Additionally, a scrawled piece of text on a wall in Pompeii is also rewriting the history of the famous ancient eruption of Mount Vesuvius.

The charcoal inscription, which was discovered in 2018, suggests that the eruption occurred in October of 79 A.D., two months later than previously thought.

A study also revealed that when Mount Vesuvius erupted, the intense heat caused victims’ skulls to explode and their blood to boil.

