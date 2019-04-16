Massive alligator in Florida shocks motorists as it crosses busy highway

Heavy traffic didn’t seem to phase one alligator in Fort Myers, Florida, last week.

Local Chelsea Brinson was quick to capture footage of a massive gator crossing a busy intersection near McGregor Boulevard last Friday.

HUGE ALLIGATOR 'CAMPING OUT' ON FLORIDA RESIDENT'S BACK PORCH PROMPTS CALL FOR POLICE BACKUP

“I got to it just as it was getting on the sidewalk,” she described to the Miami Herald.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the video, which she later posted to Facebook, had more than 480,000 views and 8,000 shares.

“Hey there buddy,” she captioned the footage.

“We don’t need to go to the Everglades anymore! It’s coming to us,” wrote one person in response.

“Gotta love Florida!” wrote another.

“He’s huge,” commented a third.

Floridians may begin to see more gators in coming weeks, as the "courtship" period for these reptiles typically begins in April before mating season follows in May and June, according to WTSP.

The news follows that of another gator in Fort Myers which attempted to sneak onto a resident’s back porch last week. Its presence prompted a call to local authorities.

750-POUND ALLIGATOR IN FLORIDA REMOVED FROM PARK BY POLICE

The gator had ripped through the back porch screen and "camped out" there until several officers came to remove it, the Fort Myers Police Department said at the time.

Chelsea Brinson did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment Tuesday.

Fox News' Ann W. Schmidt contributed to this report.