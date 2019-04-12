Huge alligator 'camping out' on Florida resident's back porch prompts call for police backup

An 8-foot alligator tried to sneak onto a Florida resident’s back porch early Friday morning, police said.

Florida police officers were called to a home in Somerset at The Plantation, a community in Fort Meyers, around 2 a.m.

8-FOOT ALLIGATOR TURNS UP IN FLORIDA RESIDENTIAL AREA, POLICE SAY

The gator had ripped through the back porch screen and "camped out" there until several officers came to remove it, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

The cops posed for a picture with the huge reptile before it was removed and relocated by Florida Fish and Wildlife employees.

“Great teamwork!!” the police department captioned the image.

750-POUND ALLIGATOR IN FLORIDA REMOVED FROM PARK BY POLICE

Dozens of locals congratulated the cops on their successful — and safe — capture.

"Police work is never routine," one person commented on the station's post.

"I hear it makes great duty belts! Good job," another said.

"Hope he was charged with home invasion," a third joked.

In March, officials warned that as the weather gets warmer, alligators will be more likely to roam beyond bodies of water in search of mates.

"They are cold-blooded animals. Once it starts warming up, their bodies start warming up, and they start traveling," Karina Paner, an alligator trapper and director at Croc Encounters in Tampa told Fox 13.