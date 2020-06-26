Incredible pictures show two buffalo fighting each other by locking horns

A filmmaker has taken remarkable images of two male buffalo fighting each other by locking their horns.

Wildlife documentary filmmaker Burak Dogansoysal took the remarkable images at Lake Nakuru National Park in Kenya, Africa, British news agency SWNS reports. The two male buffalo got so intertwined, there was fear one of them would lose an eye.

“It's a fight between two African buffalos that belong [to] the same herd," Dogansoysal said. "Usually due to dominance issues, these fights can be witnessed amongst herd members from time to time. Although very rarely do they end in death, sometimes parties leave with serious injuries."

FUNNY PHOTOS SHOW CUCKOOS FIGHTING OFF SMALLER BIRDS FOR SPACE

Dogansoysal added that he's encountered all types of African mammals over the years, including lions, hyenas, elephants and rhinos, but the buffalo are by far the most dangerous.

"Seeing these massive and aggressive animals lock horns, test each others' strength and almost poking their eyes out was a breathtaking moment to witness," Dogansoysal continued. "Fortunately, they both left the fight without a serious injury.”

Described as a "beautiful wildlife haven," Lake Nakuru National Park is more than 70 square miles, according to its website. It has more than 50 different mammals and 450 different types of birds, including white rhinos, waterbucks, lions and flamingos.

It's also home to approximately 550 different types of plants, "including the unique and biggest euphorbia forest in Africa."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP