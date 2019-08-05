Expand / Collapse search
Mammals
Published

Hilarious pics show deer sitting alongside cows, convinced it's one of them

By Chris Ciaccia | Fox News
Now that's a case of mistaken identity.

A wildlife photographer has captured remarkable pictures of a deer sitting in the British countryside alongside a herd of cows, convinced it is one of them.

Fifty-four-year-old Andrew Fusek Peters captured the images after the deer was "adopted" by the herd several months ago, SWNS reports. The deer has regularly been seen grazing alongside the cows after it became separated from its own herd.

A confused deer which thinks it's a cow has been spotted grazing in the British countryside and is now convinced he is one of the herd. (Credit: SWNS)

"This particular male has, for some strange reason, adopted these cows as his herd, and stays with them almost every day - grazing, lying down and acting rather like a cow himself," Fusek Peters said in comments obtained by SWNS.

"This type of deer behavior has never been observed or captured before, and really is a Shropshire wonder," Fusek Peters added. "You certainly never see a deer that thinks it’s a cow. It’s like the deer is copying the cows."

Wildlife photographer Andrew Fusek Peters, 54, captured bizarre images of the male fallow deer after it was adopted by the group of cows several months ago. (Credit: SWNS)

The images were captured on April 8 after Fusek Peters spent several hours at the Shropshire field. Fusek Peters said he had been told about it by a friend for several months.

“A neighbor has been telling me for months about this," Fusek Peters added. "He said, 'This deer has been hanging out with a herd of cows. You have to go and see it’.

 It can now regularly be seen grazing in the field just north of Craven Arms in the Shopshire hills after becoming separated from its own herd. Mr. Fusek Peters believes such unusual behavior by a deer had never been captured on camera before. (Credit: SWNS)

“One day he rang me and said ‘the deer is there right now’. I drove straight to the farmer’s field and spent several hours there with a long lens," Fusek Peters continued. "The cows were in another field before and the deer was with them then too. It’s just bonkers."

