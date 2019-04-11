Great white shark rescued by South African surfers, lifeguards after getting trapped on rocky coast

A group of lifeguards and surfers had to carry a baby great white shark on a surfboard in order to save it from being trapped in a rocky area of the South African coast back in March.

The lifeguards and surfers had to try several times to release the young shark in the water, according to a video obtained by AccuWeather, which tweeted it earlier this week.

At first, the group of people clad in wetsuits in Victoria Bay can be seen splashing water onto the great white.

The video then shows one or two people attempting to carry the shark across the rocks and toss it back into the water.

Instead, the shark is shown flopping back onto the rocks with the low tide.

A surfer eventually offered up a board and the shark was lifted onto it and carried by three people to a different part of the beach.

With a little extra push in the water and an incoming wave, the baby great white was able to get back to the bay.

“We eventually got the shark back out to sea and saw it swim away,” Joshua Farrer, who was there for the rescue, told AccuWeather.