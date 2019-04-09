Shark wrapped in car belt rescued by Alabama fisherman, photos show

A fisherman had to rescue a shark in Gulf Shores, Ala., on Saturday.

The bull shark had been wrapped in a car belt when the fisherman reeled it in. The belt was so tight that it dug into the shark’s body so that even after it was cut off, it left an indentation.

GOLF LEGEND GREG NORMAN CATCHES ‘MONSTER’ HAMMERHEAD SHARK AFTER IT EATS 80-POUND HOOKED SHARK

A local photographer with Sun Shots was able to take pictures of the rescue, which were posted to Facebook.

“What a sight we got to see today as a fisherman on the beach reeled in this injured bull shark,” the post said.

“The shark had obviously swam into a belt from a car engine a good while ago and couldn't get out. Lucky enough, this awesome fisherman happened to catch him today and cut off the belt and released him back into the blue abyss,” the post continued.

500-POUND GOLIATH GROUPER EATS SHARK AS SHOCKED FLORIDA FISHERMAN WATCH: 'HE JUST SUCKED IT IN'

The agency then mourned pollution in the Gulf Shores in the social media post.

“It is so sad that the state of our planet's marine environments is so polluted and dangerous for the marine life, but it was a really good feeling to see the belt get cut off this guy or gal so it could finally be free of the pain and now has a chance to live another day!” the post added.