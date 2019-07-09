Great white sharks seen interacting for first time ever

You're gonna need a bigger... room?

Incredible drone footage highlights the first-ever recorded interaction between two great white sharks.

"FIRST FOOTAGE EVER! Drone footage of an interaction between two white sharks off the coast of Chatham yesterday, taken by Nate Jensen," Atlantic White Shark Conservancy tweeted on Tuesday. "Our local shark science team is hoping to see the high res version to learn more about the interaction."

MYSTERIOUS DEEP-SEA SHARK THAT'S OLDER THAN THE DINOSAURS CAPTURED ON FILM

Dr. Gregory Skormal, a program manager and senior scientist at the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, said experts knew that great white's interacted before, but had never seen it in action, adding importance to Jensen's footage.

"Based on scarring patterns and wounds, we know that white sharks off Cape Cod frequently bite each other," Skormal said in a statement. "However, until this video was shot, we had never actually witnessed any kind of social interaction. The video shows a smaller white shark approach and make contact with a larger white shark, which quickly left the area. We are now examining the video more closely to determine if this was aggressive and/or defensive behavior or, perhaps, associated with mating."

The footage comes just days after at least nine great white sharks were spotted off the coast of Cape Cod Bay since Massachusetts scientists began tracking them. One of them is known as Ashley Grace, a 12-foot great white that was first tagged in 2016.

Most of the sharks were seen about two miles off the shore of Wellfleet and measured 8 to 11 feet, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy and the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries.

Some of the sharks were spotted using the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy app, Sharktivity, which tracks sharks movements in the area, MassLive reported.

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this story.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP