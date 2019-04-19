Great white shark reveals razor-like teeth as it attempts to chomp photographer's camera

This time, it's personal.

A giant great white shark opened wide as it attempted to make a meal out of wildlife photographer Peter Kragh's camera. Kragh shared the jaw-dropping footage taken during a trip off Guadalupe Island in Mexico on social media last month.

"Surprise!" Kragh captioned a March 26 Instagram clip that shows the great white launching its body out of the water.

Kragh estimated the shark was at least 15 feet long, according to the Daily Mail.

He told the British newspaper on Thursday that he wasn't in any serious danger, and kept his hands out of the water. The camera was hanging off the side of the boat, partially in the ocean, as the shark made its impromptu debut.

Days later, Kragh — a marine life photographer who has been featured on programs such as "Planet Earth" on BBC and National Geographic's "Secret Life of Predators"— shared another video of a great white shark putting on an epic display near Mexico.

"Great white shark breach I totally missed w my drone," he captioned the video.

According to the tourism company Nautilus Liveaboards, which offers cage diving packages, Guadalupe Island is one of the top destinations for shark watching.

"This small volcanic island, located in the Pacific 240 kilometers (150 miles) off the west coast of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, outperforms both South Africa and Australia with shark-seeing consistency and conditions. Only Guadalupe Island can boast shark viewing in beautiful clear blue water with 100 – 150-foot visibility," the tourism company states on its website.

Great white sharks can grow up to 20 feet long and weigh up to 2.5 tons, making them the largest predatory fish to roam the sea, according to National Geographic. But they're not as lethal as you might imagine.

"Of the 100-plus annual shark attacks worldwide, fully one-third to one-half are attributable to great whites," National Geographic reports. "However, most of these are not fatal, and new research finds that great whites, who are naturally curious, are 'sample biting' then releasing their victims rather than preying on humans."