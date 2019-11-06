Creepy photo shows giant squid 'watching' deep sea mission

Rockwell said it best when he sang "I always feel like somebody's watching me."

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration posted an eery image of its remotely operated vehicle Deep Discoverer being watched by a giant squid in an unspecified part of the ocean.

"[C]heck out this lurking deep-sea squid, seen creeping above remotely operated vehicle Deep Discoverer (D2) as the vehicle explores the face of a scarp feature during Windows to the Deep 2019," NOAA wrote in a Facebook post. "Ever get the feeling you’re being watched?!"

Despite the fact the giant squid has largely remained evasive to humans, this is not the first time NOAA has spotted a giant squid on one of its Okeanos missions.

In June, NOAA spotted a huge squid in the Gulf of Mexico as part of rare footage that biologists have described as "the most amazing video you've ever seen." The giant cephalopod was spotted around 100 miles southeast of New Orleans, La.

The largest giant squid ever recorded was nearly 43 feet long and likely weighed almost 2,000 pounds, according to the Smithsonian.

Fairly elusive, the giant squid has been linked to myth since ancient times. The Charlotte Observer, citing data from The National Museum of Natural History, noted ancient sailors mistakenly believed giant squids were mermaids and other mythical creatures.

"For a long time, people saw mysterious movements in the water or found dead giant squid and didn't know what they were—and even confused a giant squid carcass with a merman or mermaid," the museum wrote on its website.

