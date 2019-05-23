Georgia family finds massive alligator ‘sunning himself’ in front yard

A family in Bainbridge, Ga., had the “surprise of a lifetime” when they found a massive alligator soaking in some sun in their front yard.

The Bainbridge Public Safety Department took to Facebook with photos of the creature, which they said may have come from a nearby “swamp-like” area.

“We were eating breakfast and actually reading about a dinosaur when it came walking by,” homeowner Summer K. Day said, per the public safety department.

Day and her husband, who the Bainbridge Public Safety Department did not name in the post, then called local officials to report the gator. After authorities with the safety department and other local agencies arrived, the state’s department of natural resources (DNR) was contacted.

Shortly after officials worked together to “control and secure” the nearly 11-foot gator, it was lifted and loaded into the back of a DNR truck. It was then “taken to a safer and more appropriate location,” officials said, noting the entire process took roughly an hour.

“I will never be the same, and my children are never going outside again,” Day added. “But they thought it was pretty cool that they got to eat their breakfast with a ‘dinosaur.’”