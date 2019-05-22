Fly through the Orion Nebula thanks to this amazing video from Hubble

A stunning video from NASA lets you experience what it would be like to fly inside the Orion Nebula that's 1,344 light years-away from Earth in outer space.

Astronomers and visualization specialists from the space agency's Universe of Learning program were able to combine the visible and infrared capabilities of the Hubble and Spitzer space telescopes to produce the spectacular, fly-through video.

The dazzling imagery depicts a region in space bathed in pink and purple hues.

The Space Telescope Science Institute describes the otherworldly video this way:

"The glowing gaseous landscape has been illuminated and carved by the high-energy radiation and strong stellar winds from the massive hot stars in the central cluster. The infrared observations generally show cooler temperature gas at a deeper layer of the nebula that extends well beyond the visible image."

Hubble has captured a range of gorgeous images from space, some of which can be seen here.

The space telescope also captured a beautiful spiral galaxy earlier this year.