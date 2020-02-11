Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Digging History
Published

'Curse tablets' found in 2,500-year-old Greek well

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 11Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Archaeologists have unearthed 30 tablets, each engraved with curses, at the bottom of an ancient well in Greece, according to a report.

The small "curse tablets" discovered in the Kerameikos cemetery in Athens invoke the gods of the underworld in order to cause harm, or curse, others.

Jutta Stroszeck, director of the excavation on behalf of the German Archaeological Institute in Athens, told Greek City Times last week that it's unclear who ordered the curses because they are never mentioned by name -- unlike the recipient.

Curses on tablets were fairly typical practices in ancient Rome and Greece, according to historians. The tablets date back to the fourth century BCE.

'LOST CONTINENT' OF ZEALANDIA TRANSFORMED BY PACIFIC'S RING OF FIRE

Thirty curse tablets have been found in an ancient well in the Athenian cemetery Kerameikos (seen here).

Thirty curse tablets have been found in an ancient well in the Athenian cemetery Kerameikos (seen here). (Chris Hellier/Corbis/Getty)

ANCIENT EGYPTIAN 'BOARD GAME OF DEATH' IDENTIFIED BY SCIENTISTS

Christopher Faraone, a professor of classics at the University of Illinois, said that in ancient Athens, most curses were not about killing a person.

"Most of the curses are what we call binding spells: they aim at binding or inhibiting the performance of a rival. A lot of them have to do with legal cases. They say things like, 'Bind the tongue and the thoughts of so-and-so, who is about to testify against me on Monday,'" Faraone said in a question-and-answer. "We have some that are aimed at rival musicians or actors, and a couple that seem to be connected with athletics. We have some that run something like this, 'Bind Helen, so that she is unsuccessful when she flirts or makes love with Demetrius.' But the great majority of them seem to be connected with lawsuits."

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kerameikos is named after a community of potters that once lived there, according to the Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports.

Besides tablets, the team also found pottery for drinking, some wooden products, cooking pots, clay lamps and bronze coins.