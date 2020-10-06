Elk gores man at Colorado golf course, punctures kidney

A man in Colorado found out over the weekend about a different type of hazard at an area golf course when he was gored by an elk.

The incident happened Saturday at the Evergreen Golf Course in Evergreen, located about 28 miles west of downtown Denver.

Zak Bornhoft was golfing with three friends when a bull elk charged their golf cart, stabbing him in the stomach.

The elk's antler traveled all the way through Bornhoft's body, puncturing his kidney.

“The doctor told me 3 inches, either way, we wouldn’t be sitting here," Zak’s wife, Megan Bornhoft, told FOX31. "He said it would have been better to have been stabbed with a knife because of the dirt on the elk antlers."

Bornhoft was transported to an area hospital, where was hospitalized in the intensive care unit but was in stable condition.

Two days before the incident, Colorado Parks and Wildfire shared on Twitter that a young bull elk was spotted at the golf course "having a hard time getting around" because it had a can on its front left leg.

Officials also shared a video warning why it was important to keep a distance from the animals that on average have "700 pounds of pure muscle."

"You don't want this coming at you," the agency said.

Other witnesses to the Saturday incident said the bull was charging at other golf carts. Wildlife officials said that elk are in mating season this time of the year, which makes bulls aggressive.

“Elk love to go onto that golf course for the green grass and there’s a lot of people who love to go and watch them and we’ve got to all kind of find a way to co-exist,” Jason Clay with Colorado Parks and Wildlife told CBS4. “These are very powerful animals and an incident like this could really end up killing someone.”