Bear steals food from car, leaves behind hair, muddy tracks

Caught mud-handed.

A bear broke into a Colorado mom’s car last week In search of food and left behinds some hair, mud and scratches to her car.

Jerrika McKenna of Clear Creek County told Fox 31 she opened her car door Thursday morning to discover it had been ransacked by a local bear she said is named Cinnabun.

The brown bear known to the community got away with a packet of ramen noodles, which McKenna said was supposed to be her lunch that day, a couple of bottles or water and some of her 5-year-old’s toys.

“We have three generations of bears around here, all of which I’m lucky I got to watch grow up,” said McKenna.

Although those bears have started getting desperate recently as food has been scarce because of wildfires and drought nearby, she told Fox 31.

McKenna was fortunate that no one was injured during the bear break-in, but she said this acts as a “good reminder to lock” her car doors, front doors and to not leave food out.

“It’s our responsibility to ensure we do better next time and we look to save them,” she said of the bear population.

This is not the first time recently a bear in Colorado has attempted a break-in.

In September, a bear cub tried to get into a sliding glass door at a home in Creede.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife took more than 3,500 bear reports between April and August this year, Fox 31 reported. Most of the reports involved bears trying to eat food belonging to humans.