California's destructive Kincade wildfire seen from space

As Californians deal with several massive and fast-moving wildfires, the devastation can actually be seen from space.

The Kincade Fire, which began on Wednesday, has already burned over 66,000 acres, destroying or damaged at least 100 structures, and it's only 5 percent contained, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Fire Tracker.

With firefighters five days into their battle against the flames, at least 185,000 residents have evacuated.

HUGE ANCIENT BATHS UNEARTHED IN GREECE

“We’ve been chasing this fire for the last four days. We finally got the break in the weather,” Ben Nichols, a Cal Fire division chief, said during a morning briefing in Santa Rosa, according to The Los Angeles Times. “We have to get out there and get this thing buttoned up and put it to bed.”

Another blaze, known as the Getty Fire, which began on Monday near the Getty Center, has already burned more than 500 acres and sent thousands of people from their homes.

Firefighters and first responders have had a hard time containing the blazes, which are being fed by high Santa Ana winds and a dry landscape.

The Chronicle reports that 185,000 are currently under an evacuation order because of the Kincade Fire.

According to the Times' interactive fire tracker, at least 15 different fires are currently burning in California.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP