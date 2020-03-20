Bulldog in England gives birth to 20 puppies

It's been a helluva week, so let's try to end things on a good note.

A bulldog in Southern England has given birth to a litter that consists of 20 puppies, reports South West News Service, or SWNS, a British news agency. The births began on March 11 at 7:20 p.m. local time.

The two-year-old bulldog, known as Cali, gave birth to the litter over a period of more than 24 hours, despite initial projections she would give birth to just six pups.

Her owner, Amber Rees, said she's proud of Cali, but notes it's been chaotic, even with the excitement of so many new faces around.

"It’s been chaotic and crazy but quite fun," Rees, a part-time breeder, said. "Seeing all those puppies together has been really heartwarming and sweet -- but it does test your patience sometimes.

"When we first took her for a scan the vet told us to expect six or at most eight puppies," the 20-year-old Rees added. "That was how many I expected in my head. It happened last Wednesday. I said: 'Cali looks like she's panting a bit.' I was staring at her -- and then she just started to push!"

Rees continued: "Within two minutes there was a puppy -- and they just kept on coming. It got to the eighth one and it didn't look like she was sIowing down. I was shocked but delighted. She calmed down a bit after the first 12 so we rushed her to the vet."

This was Cali's first litter, Amber said, and, unfortunately, nine of them passed away (not unexpected), but there are still 11 puppies, making for a joyous occasion.

"The vet said he was surprised there wasn't more [deaths]," Amber added. "Cali did well to push out the ones that she did."

So what will Amber name the precious pups?

"We haven't decided any names yet other than Bambi, for the last one," she said. "I thought about going with Disney princesses for the females but after calling one of them Ariel, I decided that it didn’t really suit her.

"When a new owner buys them, they can rename them."

