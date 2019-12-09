Expand / Collapse search
Mammals
Published

Incredible picture shows lion cub letting out its first roar

By Chris Ciaccia | Fox News
In the jungle, the mighty jungle, the lion ... roars tonight.

A wildlife photographer has captured the moment a lion cub bellowed its first roar, reminiscent of a famous scene in the Disney movie "The Lion King."

Paul Mahagi snapped the incredible image while hiding in the bushes at Serengeti National Park, news agency SWNS reports.

A little lion cub just weeks old has his first big roar in Serengeti National Park, Tanzania. (Credit: SWNS)

"The cub is just a few days old — it was his first big roar," Mahagi said of the miniature, albeit mighty mammal. "I posted the picture online and everyone said it looks like Simba from the Lion King. I was in the bushes when I took it. I'm always hunting for the best photos."

Mahagi, 38, added that he was a little more than 300 feet (about 100 meters) away when he took the photo and that the mother lion was close to him.

Photographer Paul Mahagi said the days-old cub looked like Simba from the classic Disney film the "Lion King." (Credit: SWNS)

"I work as a driver and guide so photography is a part of my job," Mahagi said, adding that he first learned photography in 2006.

Follow Chris Ciaccia on Twitter @Chris_Ciaccia