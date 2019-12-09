Incredible picture shows lion cub letting out its first roar

In the jungle, the mighty jungle, the lion ... roars tonight.

A wildlife photographer has captured the moment a lion cub bellowed its first roar, reminiscent of a famous scene in the Disney movie "The Lion King."

Paul Mahagi snapped the incredible image while hiding in the bushes at Serengeti National Park, news agency SWNS reports.

"The cub is just a few days old — it was his first big roar," Mahagi said of the miniature, albeit mighty mammal. "I posted the picture online and everyone said it looks like Simba from the Lion King. I was in the bushes when I took it. I'm always hunting for the best photos."

Mahagi, 38, added that he was a little more than 300 feet (about 100 meters) away when he took the photo and that the mother lion was close to him.

"I work as a driver and guide so photography is a part of my job," Mahagi said, adding that he first learned photography in 2006.

