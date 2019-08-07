Bernie Sanders pledges to reveal info on aliens if he wins in 2020

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., pledged that as president he would disclose government information about aliens and unidentified flying objects.

Sanders, one of the leading 2020 Democrats, told podcast host Joe Rogan on Tuesday that his wife would "demand" he tell people about the mysterious phenomena.

“Well I tell you, my wife would demand I let you know," he told Rogan who asked whether Sanders would disclose that information.

When Rogan asked whether his wife was a UFO nut, he said she wasn't but said she has previously asked him about the information he might have as a senator. “No, she’s not a UFO nut. She goes, Bernie, ‘What is going on do you know? Do you have any access?’"

GOP LAWMAKER SAYS HE'S 'CONCERNED' OVER REPORTED UFO SIGHTINGS BY NAVY PILOTS

“All right, we’ll announce it on the show. How’s that?” Sanders later said after Rogan pressed him on the issue.

His comments came amid months of renewed attention given to the issue. The Defense Department reportedly briefed Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., in June, along with two other senators as part of what appeared to be heightened efforts to inform politicians about naval encounters with unidentified aircraft.

Warner's spokesperson indicated that the senator sought to probe safety concerns surrounding "unexplained interference" naval pilots faced, according to Politico. The outlet reported more briefings were being requested as news surfaced that the Navy revised its procedures for personnel reporting on unusual aircraft sightings.

As part of a program investigating the issue, Navy personnel reportedly told Pentagon officials that they encountered aircraft that appeared to defy the laws of physics and aerodynamics while in military airspace.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Navy strike group pilots also reported seeing strange objects flying above 30,000 feet at hypersonic speeds with no visible engine or infrared exhaust fumes, according to the New York Times.

President Trump has said that he doesn't believe UFO's exist but is open to the idea. "Well, I don't want to really get into it too much. But personally, I tend to doubt it," he previously told Fox News host Tucker Carlson. "I'm not a believer, but you know, I guess anything is possible."