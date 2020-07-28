Tiny ancient Egyptian mummy reveals its secrets

A tiny ancient Egyptian mummy has revealed its secrets following a CT scan.

It is one of two mummies of birds from the collection of the National Maritime Museum in Haifa, Israel, which were recently examined at the city’s Rambam Health Care Campus.

One mummy is about 3.3-feet long, while the other is slightly smaller. Both are believed to date back to between 1000 and 500 B.C.

“The CT of the larger mummy provided uncertain results and additional examinations will be needed to determine what it is,” said Rambam Health Care Campus in a statement. “But the smaller bird-shaped mummy proved to be an exceptionally well-preserved falcon.”

The mummified falcon is thought to be around 3,000 years old. Horus, a falcon-headed god, was worshipped by the ancient Egyptians. The god was also linked to the kings of Egypt, according to the Ancient History Encyclopedia, and symbolized kingship.

“It was extremely exciting to see these ancient Egyptian mummies enter the CT and to watch as the computer screens revealed what had been hidden for thousands of years,” said Dr. Michael Halberthal, general director and CEO of Rambam, in the statement.

Archaeologists continue to shed new light on ancient Egypt. Earlier this year, a 3,600-year-old teenage mummy was discovered in Luxor.

The tombs of a number of high priests were also recently discovered at an ancient site in Egypt.

