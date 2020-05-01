Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Mammals
Published

Amputated wonder dog is able to walk on two right legs

By Chris Ciaccia | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 1Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Sometimes, nature can truly be incredible.

A 3-year-old dog that had its legs amputated has beaten the odds and is able to walk on two right legs, British news agency SWNS reports.

Deuce, a Kentucky brown dog, was discovered in a ditch with broken and infected legs that had to be removed. He was later adopted by Domenick Scudera, who also cares for two separate two-legged dogs, the news outlet reported.

This is the life-affirming story of Deuce, an odds-defying two-legged therapy pup who proves without a shadow of a doubt that you really can't keep a good dog down. (Credit: SWNS)

This is the life-affirming story of Deuce, an odds-defying two-legged therapy pup who proves without a shadow of a doubt that you really can't keep a good dog down. (Credit: SWNS)

FEMALE SHEEP 'MARGE' GIVES BIRTH TO FIVE LAMBS, INCLUDING 'BART' AND 'LISA'

"Deuce is completely mobile and doesn’t need any extra help at all – he is amazing," Scudera, 55, said. "He defies logic."

Now residing in Collegeville, Pa. with his adopted brothers Cyrus and Lucky, Deuce and his brothers travel to hospitals to visit children as therapy dogs, providing inspiration and showing that what may be insurmountable odds can be overcome. The three dogs also have their own Instagram page, which has nearly 50,000 followers.

Deuce, a three-year-old Kentucky brown dog was found abandoned in a ditch with broken and infected left legs which later had to be amputated. (Credit: SWNS)

Deuce, a three-year-old Kentucky brown dog was found abandoned in a ditch with broken and infected left legs which later had to be amputated. (Credit: SWNS)

Scudera, a theater professor at nearby Ursinus College, said he is amazed that Deuce does not need the help of prosthetics or wheelchairs and is agile as he is.

"Although he only has legs on the right side, he is very strong and stable and can walk and run just as steadily as any other dog with 4 legs," he explained. “Deuce doesn't use a wheelchair. It is incredible that he is as agile and balanced as he is without one.”

Against all odds and despite losing both of the legs on his left side Deuce is able to keep himself upright without the use of any prosthetics or wheelchairs using only his right legs and he just as agile as a four-legged dog. (Credit: SWNS)

Against all odds and despite losing both of the legs on his left side Deuce is able to keep himself upright without the use of any prosthetics or wheelchairs using only his right legs and he just as agile as a four-legged dog. (Credit: SWNS)

"They have completely changed my life for the better," Scudera added. "They mean the world to me."

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Follow Chris Ciaccia on Twitter @Chris_Ciaccia