Huge alligator devours snake at PGA tournament in Louisiana

Golfers at an annual professional golf tournament in Louisiana received a shock when a huge alligator decided to make a snake its next meal.

In footage shared this week by the PGA Tour's official Twitter account, a gator is seen emerging from a pond at the TPC Course in Avondale, where the Zurich Classic is currently taking place. A few seconds later, it chomps down on a serpent which appears to struggle before the gator pulls it into the water.

“When snake meets gator...Nature is scary in New Orleans,” the PGA Tour said alongside the video.

“Gotta eat,” one person commented in response.

“Gators win,” wrote another.

“Nope,” said a third.

The PGA Tour’s Twitter account also shared footage of golf-pro Chris Kirk playing a shot at the tournament — with a gator lurking just feet behind him.

Louisiana alone has nearly 2 million alligators, with the majority found in coastal marshes in the state, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Males can reach 13 feet or more in length, while females typically reach 9 feet, according to the wildlife agency.