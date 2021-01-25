Expand / Collapse search
House and Home
Published

See inside Blair House, Kamala Harris' temporary home in Washington, DC

At 60,600 square feet, Blair House is actually larger than the White House

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Brazile: I will never forget seeing Kamala Harris sworn in as VPVideo

Brazile: I will never forget seeing Kamala Harris sworn in as VP

FOX News contributor discusses how the new administration will try to unite the country

There’s no place like a (dignitary) home.

While Number One Observatory Circle undergoes repairs, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff have temporarily moved into Blair House — so let’s peek inside.

Blair House is the U.S. president's guest house. Appearances may be deceiving, as the historic home is actually four connected townhouses. (Dmitry KirsanovTASS via Getty Images)

Last week, an aide told Fox News that new VP and her husband are staying at the president's guest house to "allow for repairs to the home that are more easily conducted with the home unoccupied." This maintenance concerned chimney liners and other household updates, the aide said.

WHERE DOES THE VICE PRESIDENT LIVE? KAMALA HARRIS MOVING INTO HISTORIC WASHINGTON DC RESIDENCE

For now, the couple is staying at Blair House, which sits across from the White House. The U.S. government bought the residence, located at 1651 Pennsylvania Avenue, in 1942 at the behest of President Franklin Roosevelt, as international diplomacy became increasingly crucial during World War II. More specifically, "Winston Churchill’s frequent trips to Washington helped convince Roosevelt of the need for official diplomatic housing," according to the Blair House's official site.

An interior view of Blair House. The government bought 1651 Pennsylvania Avenue in 1942 at the behest of Franklin Roosevelt. 

An interior view of Blair House. The government bought 1651 Pennsylvania Avenue in 1942 at the behest of Franklin Roosevelt.  (Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

At 60,600 square feet, Blair House is actually larger than the White House.

Appearances may be deceiving, as the historic home is actually four connected townhouses — two are on Pennsylvania Avenue, and two face Lafayette Park on Jackson Place. At 60,600 square feet in total, Blair House is actually larger than the White House.

Managed by the U.S. Department of State and the General Services Administration, 18 full-time employees oversee the 120-plus rooms of Blair House. The property is "carefully curated to portray the history, values, and hospitality of the nation," and closed to the public.

Blair House is managed by the U.S. Department of State and the General Services Administration.

Blair House includes 14 guest rooms, three dining rooms, two conference rooms, a hot and cold kitchen overseen by an executive chef and sous chef, a beauty salon, an exercise room, and in-house laundry facilities.

Blair House boasts three dining rooms, two conference rooms, a hot and cold kitchen overseen by an executive chef and sous chef, a beauty salon, an exercise room, and in-house laundry facilities. Each of the 14 guest rooms also includes its own full bathroom.

A bedroom of Blair House, pictured.

Following presidential tradition started by Jimmy Carter in 1977, President Joe Biden spent the night at Blair House on the eve of Inauguration Day, a State Department spokesperson told Fox News. 

As the official guest residence for visiting heads of state, ambassadors and other dignitaries, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Margaret Thatcher, Benjamin Netanyahu, Tony Blair, Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel are among the guests who have stayed at Blair House.

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle.