See inside Blair House, Kamala Harris' temporary home in Washington, DC

There’s no place like a (dignitary) home.

While Number One Observatory Circle undergoes repairs, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff have temporarily moved into Blair House — so let’s peek inside.

Last week, an aide told Fox News that new VP and her husband are staying at the president's guest house to "allow for repairs to the home that are more easily conducted with the home unoccupied." This maintenance concerned chimney liners and other household updates, the aide said.

For now, the couple is staying at Blair House, which sits across from the White House. The U.S. government bought the residence, located at 1651 Pennsylvania Avenue, in 1942 at the behest of President Franklin Roosevelt, as international diplomacy became increasingly crucial during World War II. More specifically, "Winston Churchill’s frequent trips to Washington helped convince Roosevelt of the need for official diplomatic housing," according to the Blair House's official site.

Appearances may be deceiving, as the historic home is actually four connected townhouses — two are on Pennsylvania Avenue, and two face Lafayette Park on Jackson Place. At 60,600 square feet in total, Blair House is actually larger than the White House.

Managed by the U.S. Department of State and the General Services Administration, 18 full-time employees oversee the 120-plus rooms of Blair House. The property is "carefully curated to portray the history, values, and hospitality of the nation," and closed to the public.

Blair House boasts three dining rooms, two conference rooms, a hot and cold kitchen overseen by an executive chef and sous chef, a beauty salon, an exercise room, and in-house laundry facilities. Each of the 14 guest rooms also includes its own full bathroom.

As the official guest residence for visiting heads of state, ambassadors and other dignitaries, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Margaret Thatcher, Benjamin Netanyahu, Tony Blair, Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel are among the guests who have stayed at Blair House.

Following presidential tradition started by Jimmy Carter in 1977, President Joe Biden spent the night at Blair House on the eve of Inauguration Day, a State Department spokesperson told Fox News.

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.