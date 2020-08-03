Expand / Collapse search
Owner selling 100-year-old Georgia bungalow for free -- with a catch

There’s no such thing as a truly free home.

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
A house in Georgia is on the market for the low, low price of free.

However, as with all great deals, there is a catch – and this one happens to be rather expensive.

'MOST HAUNTED HOME' IN IRELAND GOES UP FOR SALE

The 1923 Craftsman-style bungalow, which is currently set-up in Athens, has to be moved from its current lot by the purchaser, which can cost a minimum of $40,000, New York Post reports.

Though the three-bedroom, one-bathroom home with the classic 20s charm is reportedly worth a cool $480,000, according to real estate website Zillow, for those who do manage to move it.

Rocky Moore, the home’s current owner, and Scott Reed, the man behind the popular Instagram account “Saving Old Houses,” have some specifications for the new owner – like that the 97-year-old abode must be moved in sections to its new location.

Though buyers have until June 1, 2021, to begin relocating the house, those outside of the Athens area may not want to get too excited. As part of the rules, the home must be kept within 50 miles of Athens, the Athens Banner-Herald reported.

The home has been shared on different home restoring social media accounts, earning the cute bungalow praise.

“I just adore craftsman homes! If only I could move to Athens!!” one person wrote.

“Oh, if only you'd let me move it to TN! This would be a dream for my son and I! Beautiful!” another wrote.

According to the Instagram post, the home still has yet to be rescued from its impending demolition – but has at least one seriously interested prospect.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.

