'Most haunted home' in Ireland goes up for sale

There’s no place like a (haunted) home.

Loftus Hall, famed as the “most haunted house” in Ireland, has hit the market for nearly $3 million, the Irish Examiner reports.

The 22-bedroom, Georgian-style mansion on the Hook Peninsula in Wexford sprawls across 63 acres, including a private beach and gorgeous gardens. The current owners purchased the estate in “derelict” condition in 2011, renovating the space and hosting paranormal tours ever since, per Loftus Hall’s website.

"It is for many years said to have been visited by the Devil, so many people from the surrounding area are nervous to enter the place after dark,” the estate claims.

As history has it, the first castle was built on the grounds in 1170 by the Norman Knight Raymond Les Gros, with his descendants and subsequent owners expanding the space.

Years later, Loftus Hall rose up under the direction of Marquis of Ely in 1870, the Examiner reports, on the ruins of what was then known as Redmond Hall.

According to local legend, when Redmond Hall still stood, a mysterious stranger sought shelter at the site around 1766, The Irish Times reports. The then-owners, the Tottenham family, took the passerby in. Lady Anne Tottenham was "especially taken" with the visitor and was stunned to find, during an evening card game, that the visitor had hooves instead of feet.

"As soon as he realized what she had seen, he shot through the roof in a ball of flames,” the Hall’s history page states, and young Lady Anne was never the same again.

Now, the 27,124-square-foot Hall and all of its spooky secrets can be yours for a cool $2.87 million, Smithsonian reports.

