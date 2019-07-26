Kid Rock's Detroit mansion, filled with Americana art, selling for $2.2 million

You can party all summer long in style at Kid Rock’s waterfront mansion in Detroit — for a cool $2.2 million purchase price, that is.

In recent days, the "Bawitdaba" singer’s 6,000 square foot, six bedroom, five bathroom manor has hit the market.

The colonial-inspired mansion on the Detroit River was built in 1930 and neighbors the Detroit Yacht Club and historic Manoogian Mansion, The Detroit News and the New York Post report. The sale is being coordinated by Skyline Realty Group.

A listing page reveals that the “current owner” completed multiple renovations on the home, including the construction of a boathouse for “year round entertaining” featuring an outdoor shower and jet ski lift, the installation of two outdoor TVs, fancy entertainment system and an attached two-car garage.

Notable features including a gourmet kitchen, theater-style basement, high-end security system, central air and gorgeous hardwood floors that are sure to make the mansion, which rests on 0.85 acres, feel like home.

Creative touches include a slew of Americana and religious-themed art, from a painting of George Washington and a “God Bless America” sign to a garden statue of Jesus, whose portrait is also featured in a bathroom.

Rock evidently stands to make a profit with the sale, having purchased the home for $465,000 in 2012, WXYZ reports.

The 48-year-old singer reportedly “bragged” to the Detroit News last month that Marvin Gaye partied at the house in its Motown heyday.

