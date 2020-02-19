Another Italian town is paying people to move there

Ciao, Teora!

A charming small town in the southern Italian countryside will pay you to move there for three years in a bid to boost the slim population.

The town of Teora in the Campania region recently announced they’ll give new residents about $162 per month towards rent for two years or $6,475 to buy a more permanent home. All applicants must agree to the condition that they will live in Teora for at least three years, The Independent reports.

Depopulation in the small town in the hills never improved after a devastating earthquake in 1980 killed 157 people. Today, Teora is home to about 1,500 residents.

According to the outlet, most homes up for grabs are said to be in “good condition and don’t require expensive renovation work.” Newcomers interested in Teora’s pitch must have at least one child to apply for the program, as officials most hope to attract families.

Interested contenders are advised to contact Teora’s town hall office via email. Potential new residents will surely delight in annual local traditions like a celebratory reenactment of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” balcony scene and the Halloween-like parade Li Squacqualacchiun each year, The Sun reports.

Though promising, Teora’s proposal is not entirely original.

In September 2019, the southern Italian region of Molise announced they'd pay people approximately $770 a month for three years. More than 9,000 people have left Molise, a small predominantly mountainous region, since 2014, leaving the population at around 305,000. Not a single birth was registered in nine of its towns in 2018.

Also last year, in Sicily, officials were selling dilapidated homes in Sambuca for as little as $1.29, while abandoned houses in Mussomeli were on the market for $1.60. Both propositions were aimed at reviving rural communities suffering from a population drain, as increasing numbers of residents leave the countryside to live in more urban areas.

Fox News' Lucia I. Suarez Sang and Michael Hollan contributed to this report.