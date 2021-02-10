'Bubble Palace' in the south of France selling for $387M

Life in a "quarantine bubble" doesn’t sound so bad here.

The "Bubble Palace" in the south of France has hit the market for $387 million, with the surreal property offering an unparalleled pandemic retreat.

The out-of-this-world "Le Palais Bulles" in Théoule-sur-Mer overlooks the Bay of Cannes, and has hit the market following the death of owner Piere Cardin, South West News Service (SWNS) reports. Cardin, an haute couture designer, passed away in December at the age of 98, and shot to stardom for creating clothes with a futuristic flair.

It makes sense, then, that the creative felt right at home in the 29-room, bubble-style villa spread over six levels, nestled within a two-acre hillside with a stunning 180-degree view of the Mediterranean.

The 10-bed, 11-bath compound known as the "Bubble Palace" measures nearly 13,000 square feet and was built in 1979 by Hungarian architect Antti Lovag, according to a listing page by Christie’s International Real Estate.

Cardin is quoted as saying that the home’s otherworldly design drew him, explaining that "round shapes have always inspired me," and likened it to a woman's body, as "everything is absolutely sensual."

Amenities of the abode include a panoramic lounge, swimming pools and gardens. A 500-seat outdoor auditorium overlooks the bay, seemingly a picture-perfect site for a fashion show – which it’s seen plenty of. Collecteurs, a digital museum of private collections, reports that a number of epic events have been hosted at Le Palais Bulles over the years, including fashion shows, Cannes Film Festival after parties and MTV’s 40th birthday party for James Bond.

The property is listed with Michaël Zingraf Real Estate through Christie’s.