'Schitt's Creek' mansion in Toronto selling for $15M

Before the Rose family struggled to survive in Schitt’s Creek, they lived in splendor in this opulent Ontario mansion

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Oh Schitt.

The hit show "Schitt’s Creek" may have come to a close after six hilarious seasons, but buyers can act out their wildest Rose family fantasies in their Canadian mansion for a cool $15 million.

Before John, Moira, David and Alexis fell to financial ruin and struggled to survive in the washed-up, small town of Schitt’s Creek, the funny family (played by Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy) lived in splendor in an opulent Ontario mansion that’s currently up for sale.

Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, Daniel Levy and Catherine O’Hara arrive at a screnning of Pop TV's "Schitt's Creek" in North Hollywood, Calif. in May 2019.

Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, Daniel Levy and Catherine O’Hara arrive at a screnning of Pop TV's "Schitt's Creek" in North Hollywood, Calif. in May 2019. (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images))

The 12-bedroom, 16-bathroom Toronto home measures a whopping 24,000 square feet, and has hopped on and off the market since 2018, the Daily Hive reports. Known as La Belle Mansion, the palatial digs, which sit on 0.55 acres, are currently listed with an asking price of $14.98 million.

Situated in the St. Andrew Winfields nook of the posh York Mills neighborhood, the mansion boasts frescoes inspired by the Sistine Chapel, a sweeping marble staircase, chandeliers, a large dining room, gourmet kitchen, outdoor patio, outdoor pool, and grand lower-level suite for entertaining, according to a listing page.

The 12-bedroom, 16-bathroom Toronto home measures a whopping 24,000 square feet, and has hopped on and off the market since 2018.

The 12-bedroom, 16-bathroom Toronto home measures a whopping 24,000 square feet, and has hopped on and off the market since 2018. (Google Maps)

Other amenities include a home theater, wine cellar, billiard room, gym, indoor swimming pool, sauna and 24-hour alarm system (surely useful in the event the authorities come calling for valuables after you’ve been defrauded by your business partner, à la patriarch Johnny Rose).

Sam Mehrbod, CEO of Roomvu.com, described the space as a "French Chateau-style limestone megamansion built to resemble Versailles," the Daily Hive reports.

La Belle Mansion is listed with Khoren Mardoyan of Homelife/Vision Realty Inc.

"Schitt's Creek" found success on Netflix in recent years, and made history at the 2020 Emmy Awards by becoming the first series to sweep all of the major comedy awards in a single evening. The show took home prizes for best comedy, writing, directing and acting.

