Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

New York
Published

Billionaire sells $70M Hamptons mansion for massive discount

By Jennifer Gould Keil | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 28Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

In 2014, investor Barry Rosenstein spent a record $147 million on an East Hampton mansion — the Hamptons’ most expensive property ever.

But now another East Hampton home that Rosenstein owns, at 27 Drew Lane, has sold for $35.75 million, according to property records.

That may sound like a chunk of change, but it’s actually just half of the home’s original $70 million asking price when it first listed in 2018.

Barry Rosenstein, seen here in 2015, just sold his East Hamptons home at a massive discount.

Barry Rosenstein, seen here in 2015, just sold his East Hamptons home at a massive discount. (Adam Jeffery/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Per an old Realtor.com listing, the modern home is a sprawling 13,626 square feet and sits on 1½ acres in East Hampton Village.

Click for more from the New York Post.