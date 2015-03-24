YouTube celebrities speak out for ObamaCare in new video

The Obama administration is turning to a new generation of celebrity to sell ObamaCare, inviting YouTube stars to the White House to tout the law.

The White House released a YouTube video Thursday that features the web-famous stars such as “Alphacat,” who is famous for his impressions of the president.

The video features “Alphacat,” whose real name is Iman Crosson, and other celebrities discussing how to get the message about ObamaCare out on the web and their own experiences with health insurance.

The White House says in a press release the “Internet influencers" speak to “tens of millions of subscribers with billions of views on YouTube.

With the ad and other advertising campaigns the administration is attempting to encourage more young Americans, who make up a demographic critical to ObamaCare’s success, to sign up for coverage.