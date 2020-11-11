With backing from Trump, RNC chair McDaniel expected to run for another term

With the backing of President Trump, Ronna McDaniel’s expected to run for a third term as chair of the Republican National Committee , according to a person close to the RNC chair.

The president on Wednesday evening took to Twitter to support McDaniel.

“I am pleased to announce that I have given my full support and endorsement to Ronna McDaniel to continue heading the Republican National Committee (RNC). With 72 MILLION votes, we received more votes than any sitting President in U.S. history - and we will win!” Trump tweeted.

Fox News, other news networks and The Associated Press on Saturday projected Joe Biden would win the state of Nevada and the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, giving the Democratic presidential nominee the electoral votes needed to defeat Trump and become president-elect. But Trump has yet to concede, as he hopes that a spate of longshot lawsuits he’s filed and a couple of recounts in key states will reverse Biden’s victory.

A GOP source close to McDaniel confirmed to Fox News soon after the president tweeted that the chair intends to run for another term steering the RNC, with the support of Trump and the expected support of the top two Republicans in Congress – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California.

Trump backed McDaniel who’s the niece of Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah for RNC chair in 2017 after the then-Michigan GOP chair helped deliver the key battleground state for Trump in the 2016 election.

The RNC’s 168 members are scheduled to elect the next chair in January, when they convene for their winter meeting. The meeting will take place soon after Trump leaves the White House and Biden’s inaugurated.

Trump’s endorsement of McDaniel is a clear sign that he intends to play a key role in GOP politics even after leaving the White House.

