Wisconsin taxpayers to help fund White Privilege Conference

Wisconsin taxpayers could be forced to spend tens of thousands of dollars to help fund a White Privilege Conference next month in downtown Madison.

Madison will pay $1,500 to co-sponsor the four-day event, which tries to attract teachers, university faculty, activists and high school and college students to “dismantle this system of white supremacy, white privilege and oppression.”

The taxpayer-supported Madison Area Technical College and University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire also are listed as co-sponsors.

UW-Eau Claire is paying a sponsorship fee of $2,000, according to university spokesman Michael Rindo.

MATC could not provide the amount of its contribution in time for this story, but Rindo says the different sponsorship levels are $1,500 to $3,000.

Click for more from watchdog.org.