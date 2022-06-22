Wisconsin Republicans set to reject abortion ban repeal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin were set to meet in a session with Gov. Tony Evers over repealing the state's abortion ban.

The legislators were poised to quickly adjourn, taking no action on the matter.

Evers called the session to repeal the ban earlier this month, but Wisconsin GOP members said the move was no more than a political stunt.

"Every single Wisconsinite should have the right to consult their family, their faith and their doctor to make a reproductive healthcare decision that is right for them. And every single Wisconsinite should be able to make that deeply personal decision without interference from politicians who don’t know anything about their life circumstances, values, or responsibilities," Evers said in a statement. "We cannot allow our kids and grandkids to grow up in a world where they have fewer rights than we did growing up. That’s not the future we’ve promised them. And it’s not the future they deserve."

AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION SAYS LIMITING ABORTION ACCESS IS 'VIOLATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS'

He denied his actions were about politics.

"This isn’t about politics—it’s about empathy, compassion and doing the right thing. There’s no time to sit around and wait for this decision to arrive on our doorstep. Inaction has real consequences for all of us and the people who matter most to us," said Evers. "I've said all along I’ll never stop fighting to defend reproductive rights and safe, legal access to abortion as long as I’m governor, and today, I'm asking Wisconsinites to join us by making your voices heard."

The governor is up for reelection in November.

NANCY MACE CALLS FOR HEARING INVESTIGATING ATTACK ON CRISIS PREGNANCY CENTERS BY 'JANE'S REVENGE,' OTHERS

Dozens of people gathered at the state Capitol before Republicans took the floor in the Assembly and Senate.

The state ban will likely be challenged in court, should Roe v. Wade by overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The court is expected to rule in a case that would end the landmark decision, allowing the ban to take effect.

The abortion ban was adopted in 1849 – a year after it became a state. There are no exceptions to the ban, other than in the cases of rape or incest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The governor's office said reverting back to the "archaic" ban would "[turn] back the clock on reproductive healthcare access in Wisconsin by five decades."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.