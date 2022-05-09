Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin House Democrats slow to condemn apparent arson attack on pro-life group

Wisconsin Family Action allegedly targeted by Molotov cocktail

By Houston Keene | Fox News
close
NYC Catholic church receives threats amid Roe v. Wade protests Video

NYC Catholic church receives threats amid Roe v. Wade protests

St. Patricks Old Cathedral's Rev. Brian Graebe says nearly 100 pro-choice activists targeted his church's monthly demonstration at a Planned Parenthood in New York city

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several House Democrats in Wisconsin have been slow to condemn the apparent arson attack on a pro-life group’s building in the Cheese State.

Sunday saw flames erupt from the office of Wisconsin Family Action, a pro-life nonprofit, after a Molotov cocktail was reportedly thrown into the window.

Graffiti in cursive also marked the side of the building, reading "if abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either."

WISCONSIN ANTI-ABORTION GROUP TARGETED IN MOLOTOV COCKTAIL ARSON ATTACK: POLICE

Rep. Ron Kind

Rep. Ron Kind (Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the offices of several Wisconsin Democratic lawmakers – Reps. Ron Kind, Gwen Moore and Mark Pocan – asking if they had any thoughts on the attack and if they believed the alleged arson to be an acceptable form of protest to a likely court ruling.

None of the offices responded to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment, and none of the three representatives had put out a statement condemning the apparent arson by press time. 

The office of Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat, pointed Fox News Digital toward a tweet from the senator condemning the attack.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin speaks during the virtual Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Aug. 20, 2020. (Tannen Maury/Pool via Reuters)

Sen. Tammy Baldwin speaks during the virtual Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Aug. 20, 2020. (Tannen Maury/Pool via Reuters)

"I fully reject this act of violence and vandalism, and I support the investigation by law enforcement to hold those responsible for these crimes accountable," the senator wrote.

The House Democrats’ silence coincides with progressive groups protesting churches in response to the leaked opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Progressive protesters have also become more emboldened in recent years, targeting the homes of officials, including Supreme Court justices, for protests.

The alleged arson on the pro-life organization came the weekend after the unprecedented Supreme Court leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft abortion opinion.

(Demonstrations at the Supreme Court. (AP))

Wisconsin Family Action President Julaine K. Appling told News 3 Now that someone tossed a Molotov cocktail into her office around 6 a.m. and she was unaware of who is behind the attack. 

Flames were seen coming from the facility shortly after 6 a.m., and the blaze was quickly put out by the Madison Fire Department, a police incident report said. A Molotov cocktail, which did not ignite, was thrown inside the building and a separate fire was started in response, police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer said, acknowledging graffiti was also found at the scene. No injuries were reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In recent days, Wisconsin Family Action has condemned the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion that, if published, would overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Madison Police Department confirmed it is investigating the Sunday morning fire at an office building in the 2800 block of International Lane as arson.

Fox News Digital’s Danielle Wallace contributed reporting.

Houston Keene is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

More from Politics