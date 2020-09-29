Wisconsin absentee ballot-counting extension approved by federal appeals court

Democrats appear to have secured a victory in Wisconsin on Tuesday night, after a new ruling was issued that would permit a multi-day extension for mail-in ballot counting.

The 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld a lower court ruling that would allow ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted so long as they are received by Nov. 9.

The ruling, however, could be appealed.

Democrats have argued that disallowing the extension for ballot counting during the pandemic might curtail some voters’ rights, but Republicans argue voters have plenty of time to obtain and mail their ballots.

WISCONSIN VOTERS WIN PROTECTION AGAINST STRICT VOTER ID LAW

“Neither group contends that the new deadlines established by the district court would violate the constitutional rights of any of their members,” the ruling stated. “The political organizations themselves do not suffer any injury caused by the judgment.”

The extension was temporarily halted by an appeals court over the weekend, which would have meant ballots in the battleground state would need to be received by election night at 8 p.m.

The state is expecting as many as three-times more mail-in ballots compared with typical election cycles, with projections that around 2 million people could vote with absentee ballots.

Tuesday’s decision was issued from the court that President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett currently serves on, but she was not involved.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Bill Mears contributed to this report.