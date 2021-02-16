Wikipedia restricts edits to Lincoln Project page amid sex scandal, claiming 'vandalism'

Wikipedia is classifying The Lincoln Project's page on its site as "semi-protected," meaning many users are restricted from editing the page, as the anti-Trump group deals with allegations of sexual harassment against co-founder John Weaver.

"Semi-protection is useful when there is a significant amount of disruption or vandalism from new or unregistered users, or to prevent sockpuppets of blocked or banned users from editing, especially when it occurs on biographies of living persons who have had a recent high level of media interest," Wikipedia's page on semi-protected pages explains.

SECOND MINOR ACCUSES LINCOLN PROJECT CO-FOUNDER OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT, AUTHOR SAYS

The Lincoln Project's Wikipedia page does not mention the sexual misconduct allegations against Weaver until the second-to-last paragraph of its "History" section.

The Lincoln Project said Monday that it will be moving forward with its work after several members, including co-founders Jennifer Horn and Steve Schmidt, resigned amid the fallout over Weaver.

"The Lincoln Project will continue producing and distributing our popular content and commentary while these reviews are being conducted and we are operating at full capacity," the group said in a statement.

Those "reviews" refer not just to the investigation into the allegations that Weaver sent sexually charged messages to more than 20 young men – including former Lincoln Project employees. The Lincoln Project's statement said it has also brought in outside counsel and consultants "to strengthen our corporate governance, finance and operational structure, human resources, and leadership to position The Lincoln Project to further maximize our impact and lean into our important mission advancing democracy."

In addition to what critics describe as shady financial dealings, the Lincoln Project may have also landed in legal trouble after it published private Twitter messages between Horn and a reporter, something co-founder George Conway suggested may have been in violation of federal law. Conway left the group in August.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.