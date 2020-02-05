Who are the House committee chairs?

The United States House of Representatives has 28 committees, 23 of which are permanent committees and five are joint committees with the United States Senate.

The committees consider legislation and have oversight of executive branch agencies and programs within their jurisdiction.

Each committee has a chairman and a ranking member. The chairmanship is held by a congressman or congresswoman from the party of the majority party, while the ranking member is held by a congressman or congresswoman from the party of the minority party.

During this Congress, Democrats hold the majority, meaning all chairs of all committees are Democrats, and the ranking members of all committees are Republicans.

Here are the House Committee Chairs and Ranking Members:

House Agriculture Committee:

Chair: Rep. Collin Peterson, D-Minn.

Ranking Member: Rep. Michael Conaway, R-Texas

House Appropriations Committee:

Chair: Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y.

Ranking Member: Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas

House Budget Committee:

Chair: Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky.

Ranking Member: Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark.

House Education and Labor Committee:

Chair: Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va.

Ranking Member: Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C.

House Energy and Commerce Committee:

Chair: Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J.

Ranking Member: Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore.

House Ethics Committee:

Chair: Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla.

Ranking Member: Rep. Kenny Marchant, R-Texas

House Financial Services Committee:

Chair: Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.

Ranking Member: Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C.

House Foreign Affairs Committee:

Chair: Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y.

Ranking Member: Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas

House Homeland Security Committee:

Chair: Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.

Ranking Member: Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala.

Committee on House Administration:

Chair: Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.

Ranking Member: Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill.

House Judiciary Committee:

Chair: Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.

Ranking Member: Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga.

House Natural Resources Committee:

Chair: Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz.

Ranking Member: Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah

House Oversight and Reform Committee:

Chair: Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y.

Ranking Member: Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio

House Rules Committee:

Chair: Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass.

Ranking Member: Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla.

House Science, Space and Technology Committee:

Chair: Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Texas

Ranking Member: Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Okla.

House Small Business Committee:

Chair: Rep. Nydia Velasquez, D-N.Y.

Ranking Member: Rep. Steve Chabot, R-Ohio

House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee:

Chair: Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore.

Ranking Member: Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo.

House Veterans’ Affairs Committee:

Chair: Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif.

Ranking Member: Rep. Phil Roe, R-Tenn.

House Ways and Means Committee:

Chair: Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass.

Ranking Member: Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence:

Chair: Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Ranking Member: Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

House Select Committee on Climate Crisis:

Chair: Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla.

Ranking Member: Rep. Garret Graves, R-La.

House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress:

Chair: Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Wash.

Ranking Member: Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ga.