White House signs deal to kickstart delivery of 500M free COVID tests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House has finalized a contract with a test manufacturer to begin to provide Americans with 500 million free COVID-19 tests, Fox News has confirmed.

Other contracts are set to be awarded, with tests coming from a variety of providers and distributors. Once more information is made available, it will be shared online at defense.gov.

WHITE HOUSE TOUTS MASSIVE COVID-19 TEST ORDER, BUT AMERICANS ARE STILL WAITING

In December, President Biden announced that 500 million coronavirus tests had been ordered by the administration and would be accessible free of charge in January.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that the website to order the tests would become available after tests were available.

"The first delivery from manufacturers will start later this month — that’s our expectation," Psaki told reporters after noting that the Request for Proposal (RFP) distributed to contractors closed Tuesday and is currently being evaluated by the administration.

"When we have those deliveries in hand, we will put the website up, make it available, so that people can order tests at that point in time," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Though Psaki said the first shipment of tests would arrive in January, she could not specify how many tests would be included in that shipment when pressed by reporters.

Testing shortages hit the nation hard during the holiday season as cases spiked with the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant.

Fox News' Caitlin McFall contributed to this article.