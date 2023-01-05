The White House: A historical look inside America’s most iconic residence

next Image 1 of 11

Located in the heart of Washington, D.C., the White House has long been a fixture of American politics and culture and is one of the most recognized pieces of architecture in the country.

First constructed in 1800 as a somewhat modest residence for President John Adams, the White House has since been renovated, transformed, and revitalized by nearly every president since on its path to becoming the icon of presidential luxury we know it as today – it wasn’t even called the White House until President Theodore Roosevelt adopted the name in 1901.

The 54,900-square-foot White House has 132 rooms and 35 bathrooms on six levels. This tour in pictures showcases a few of the best-known locations within its interior – the Oval Office, the West Wing, and the Situation Room, as well as parlors, dining rooms, and kitchens in the Executive Residence – as well as its exterior, with the iconic Rose Garden and South Lawn encased within Washington’s unique urban landscape.