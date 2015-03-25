White House Day Ahead

10:50am President Obama and Vice President Biden meet with bipartisan members of Congress in the Cabinet Room to talk about job creation

11:50am The President makes a statement to the press about the need to pass legislation to support jobs in the Diplomatic Reception Room

12:20pm The President makes a Recovery Act Announcement on community health centers at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Major Garrett reports that the President will announce nearly $600 million in stimulus money to support major construction and renovation projects at community health centers and to help push for electronic health records and other information technology systems. The administration says the awards will create new job opportunities and provide care for patients in underserved communities. [foxlivestream]

1:00pm Briefing by White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs [foxlivestream]

2:00pm The President meets with business and environmental leaders regarding the Copenhagen conference

7:15pm The President and First Lady depart White House for Andrews Air Force Base and then on to Oslo, Norway, where the President will pick up his Nobel Peace Prize on Thursday

Members of Congress expected at the jobs meeting include:

Senator Harry Reid, D-NV, Majority Leader

Senator Dick Durbin, D-IL, Majority Whip

Senator Chuck Schumer, D-NY, Vice Chair of the Democratic Conference

Senator Patty Murray, D-WA, Secretary of the Democratic Conference

Senator Byron Dorgan, D-ND, Chairman of the Democratic Policy Committee

Senator Mitch McConnell, R-KY, Republican Leader

Senator Judd Gregg, R-NH, Ranking Member, Budget Committee

Senator Mike Enzi, R-WY, Ranking Member, HELP Committee

Senator Chuck Grassley, R-IA, Ranking Member, Finance Committee

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-CA

Representative Steny Hoyer, D-MD, Majority Leader

Representative James Clyburn, D-SC, Majority Whip

Representative Chris Van Hollen, D-MD, Assistant to the Speaker

Representative Xavier Becerra, D-CA, Democratic Caucus Vice Chairman

Representative John Boehner, R-OH, Republican Leader

Representative Eric Cantor, R-VA, Republican Whip

Representative Mike Pence, R-IN, Republican Conference Chair

Representative Dave Camp, R-MI, Ranking Member, Ways & Means Committee