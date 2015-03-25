White House Day Ahead
10:50am President Obama and Vice President Biden meet with bipartisan members of Congress in the Cabinet Room to talk about job creation
11:50am The President makes a statement to the press about the need to pass legislation to support jobs in the Diplomatic Reception Room
12:20pm The President makes a Recovery Act Announcement on community health centers at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Major Garrett reports that the President will announce nearly $600 million in stimulus money to support major construction and renovation projects at community health centers and to help push for electronic health records and other information technology systems. The administration says the awards will create new job opportunities and provide care for patients in underserved communities. [foxlivestream]
1:00pm Briefing by White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs [foxlivestream]
2:00pm The President meets with business and environmental leaders regarding the Copenhagen conference
7:15pm The President and First Lady depart White House for Andrews Air Force Base and then on to Oslo, Norway, where the President will pick up his Nobel Peace Prize on Thursday
Members of Congress expected at the jobs meeting include:
Senator Harry Reid, D-NV, Majority Leader
Senator Dick Durbin, D-IL, Majority Whip
Senator Chuck Schumer, D-NY, Vice Chair of the Democratic Conference
Senator Patty Murray, D-WA, Secretary of the Democratic Conference
Senator Byron Dorgan, D-ND, Chairman of the Democratic Policy Committee
Senator Mitch McConnell, R-KY, Republican Leader
Senator Judd Gregg, R-NH, Ranking Member, Budget Committee
Senator Mike Enzi, R-WY, Ranking Member, HELP Committee
Senator Chuck Grassley, R-IA, Ranking Member, Finance Committee
Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-CA
Representative Steny Hoyer, D-MD, Majority Leader
Representative James Clyburn, D-SC, Majority Whip
Representative Chris Van Hollen, D-MD, Assistant to the Speaker
Representative Xavier Becerra, D-CA, Democratic Caucus Vice Chairman
Representative John Boehner, R-OH, Republican Leader
Representative Eric Cantor, R-VA, Republican Whip
Representative Mike Pence, R-IN, Republican Conference Chair
Representative Dave Camp, R-MI, Ranking Member, Ways & Means Committee