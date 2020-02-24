White House allies compiled list of 'disloyal' officials: report

The Trump administration has been working with allies to assemble lists of officials it considers "disloyal" to the president and come up with potential replacements, according to an Axios report.

The report, based on anonymous sources, alleges that the memos have circulated in the White House, produced by individuals including a GOP Senate staffer and a group of conservative activists named "Groundswell," which is led by Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

White House officials have not responded to a request for comment from Fox News regarding the report.

According to Axios, Thomas at one point handed one of the memos produced by Groundswell directly to President Trump, which included the names of several conservatives loyal to Trump which the group recommended that he hire for various positions, including former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke for a senior role in the Department of Homeland Security.

This development comes on the heels of news, also reported by Axios, that the new head of the Office of Presidential Personnel, Johnny McEntee, asked White House aides to identify members of the government who might be anti-Trump.

One memo that Axios reports on specifically involves the former nominee to be Treasury Department undersecretary for terrorism and financial crimes Jessie Liu. The memo spelled out why Liu was not sufficiently pro-Trump at her previous post as U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

Reasons included Liu not pursuing criminal referrals that came from the Senate Judiciary Committee on the heels of Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing, asking for jail time for ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn, not indicting former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and more.

Trump later withdrew Liu's nomination to the Treasury Department post.

There were other memos like the Liu memo that made it to Trump's desk, according to Axios, including one that named several State Department officers.

The Trump administration has taken action against other figures that might be perceived as disloyal to Trump, such as recalling U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland from his post earlier this month and removing Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman from the National Security Council. Both actions, against officials who testified to the House of Representatives in its impeachment inquiry into Trump, came in the immediate wake of the Senate's acquittal of Trump on both impeachment articles passed by the House.