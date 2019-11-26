White House, Capitol building on lockdown
The White House and U.S. Capitol building were on lockdown Tuesday morning after an unidentified aircraft violated restricted airspace over Washington, sources said.
Few details were available, but nobody was being allowed into the Capitol complex buildings, with officers warning people to stay away.
Law enforcement sources told Fox News the lockdown was triggered after an aircraft moving east violated restricted airspace.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.