What to watch for Wednesday at the DNC: Heavy hitters go to bat for Biden

As the Democratic National Convention (DNC) inches closer to its final inning with Joe Biden's acceptance speech Thursday night, Wednesday will feature a slate of the heaviest hitters in the party stepping up to the plate for its now-official nominee.

The highest-ranking Democratic elected official in the U.S. and perhaps the highest-profile Democratic senator will lead-off the convention speeches Wednesday before a former president and Biden's running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., bat clean-up later in the convention programming.

The Wednesday night programming will also feature Harris' official nomination to be the vice-presidential nominee, officially setting up a Trump-Pence vs. Biden-Harris matchup for Nov. 3.

Here's what to watch for Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention.

Speakers

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., widely perceived as the Democrats' progressive standard-bearer in the Senate; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the highest-ranking Democratic official in the United States; and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will provide the Wednesday convention lineup with some serious firepower as they attempt to rally voters for Biden -- and they're not even the headliners.

Harris and former President Barack Obama, Biden's current and former running mates, will be the main events Wednesday evening in what perhaps will be the largest platform Harris will get to stump for Biden outside of the Oct. 7 vice-presidential debate. Her speech will also likely be the most consequential of the week outside of Biden's Thursday address to close the convention.

There had been additional speakers announced the day of for the Monday and Tuesday episodes of the Democratic convention, so expect some additional surprises, even if they're not party superstars like Obama, Harris, Warren or Pelosi.

Wednesday's speaker lineup: Pelosi, Clinton, Warren, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, Harris, Obama.

Theme

Each day of the DNC this week has a theme, and Wednesday's is "A More Perfect Union." The party says that the "A More Perfect Union" theme -- a line from the preamble of the U.S. Constitution -- will focus on Biden's "build back better" plan to recover from "Donald Trump’s mismanagement of the pandemic and subsequent economic crisis."

The party adds: "As he leads us out of crisis, Joe Biden will help build back better. He will have a historic partner in these efforts: the first female vice president. On Wednesday, you will hear from the Vice Presidential nominee and many others who are committed to working alongside Joe Biden to achieve his goals to form a more perfect union."

Performances

While the dance moves showcased at the 1996 DNC and the balloons (or lack thereof) from the 2004 DNC can't exactly be replicated in 2020's remote convention, Wednesday will feature some musical entertainment for viewers.

Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson will each perform at the convention Wednesday.

Meetings

Each day at the DNC features several meetings of various caucuses and councils as party members discuss important issues ahead of the election. On Wednesday, this will include meetings of the Black Caucus, Hispanic Caucus, Ethnic Council, and Women's Caucus, among others.

Trump response

President Trump is done with his tour of swing states after visiting Minnesota, Wisconsin and Arizona on Monday and Tuesday to provide his counter-programming to the DNC, but the Trump campaign will still have an event to push its narrative.

At 11 p.m. ET, after the conclusion of the DNC, the Trump campaign will stream an hourlong program titled "The Real Joe Biden" online, hosted by Trump campaign senior adviser Boris Epshteyn and Black Voices for Trump co-chair Stacy Washington.